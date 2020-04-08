Official Raises Alarm on Inflated COVID-19 Deaths

Image Credits: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor / Getty.

A Minnesota official is raising alarm that he’s been told it’s ‘appropriate’ to put on people’s death certificate they died of COVID-19, despite the victim never being tested for it.

Scott Jensen, a Republican member of the state’s senate and also a physician, told local media he got the message from the Minnesota Department of Health, according to a surfaced Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram

🚨MN Sen and Dr. Scott Jensen said that he received a 7pg. doc from MN Health to fill out death certs with a diagnosis of COVID-19 whether a person actually died from it or not.

A post shared by @ unplugged__ on

Twitter mirror of interview:


“Last Friday I received a seven-page document that sort of told me that if I have an 86-year-old patient that had pneumonia but was never tested for COVID-19,” said Jensen. “But sometime after, she came down with pneumonia, we learn she had been exposed to her son (who had no symptoms but later on was diagnosed with COVID-19) it would be appropriate to diagnose on the [86-year-old’s] death certificate ‘COVID-19.’” said Jensen.

Jensen assured the interviewer he would do no such thing.

“Now, we have not done that,” said Jensen. “If someone has pneumonia in the middle of a flu epidemic, and I don’t have a test on influenza, I don’t diagnose influenza on the death certificate.”

“I will say, ‘this elderly patient died of pneumonia.'”

Jensen added that a colleague of his confirmed the practice was unprecedented for their field.

“We’ve always been told you always put down just facts [on death certificates], you don’t put down any probabilities, you don’t put any presumptions down.”

When asked to speculate why officials would want to skew the deaths related to COVID-19, Jensen said:

“Well, fear is a great way to control people, and I worry about that.”


