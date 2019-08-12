Official: There Is No Video Of Epstein's Death

As news broke of billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s death this past weekend, there were calls for video footage to be immediately released, in order to prove what the vast majority disbelieve, that he could have committed suicide.

But, there is no video, according to officials.

First there were reports that 24 hour cameras were malfunctioning:

You've got to be kidding me. https://t.co/dJg6kneD0K — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 10, 2019

Then the news came that, actually, there are no cameras watching cells in the part of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan where Epstein was.

The NY Post reports:

Although there are cameras in the 9 South wing where the convicted pedophile was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, they are trained on the areas outside the cells and not inside, according to sources familiar with the setup there.

How convenient.

Presumably, had Epstein not been taken off suicide watch (he was found almost dead 3 weeks ago, so why was he?) there would be camera footage.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told the post “Something doesn’t smell right – and it’s not his dead body.”

“Something is really troubling about that and I think it needs to be investigated extremely and very thoroughly to make sure there wasn’t any foul play,” Adams added.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is very familiar with the correctional facility noted that is is “very difficult to understand how something like this could have happened.”

“My understanding is that he should have been on suicide watch and the people on suicide watch are placed in a type of jumpsuit that wouldn’t allow them to hurt themselves or others,” she said.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that an autopsy of the financier’s body has been carried out, but that his cause of death has yet to be determined.