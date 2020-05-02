Officials: Even Under Best Case Scenario, D.C. May Not Reopen for 2-3 Months

Image Credits: Getty Images.

Washington, DC, has not met the federal guidelines criteria for reopening after officials shut the nation’s capital down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the city’s Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said this week, echoing a Breitbart News assessment.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of the DC Department of Health, presented a slide highlighting the “most-stringent” and “less stringent” plans to revive D.C.

In the “most-stringent” column, considered a worst-case scenario, D.C.would not be able to reopen for three months.

Under the “less-stringent” effort, which would be a best-case scenario, there would be “a phased-in approach to reopening in 2-3 months.”

