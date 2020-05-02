Officials: Even Under Best Case Scenario, D.C. May Not Reopen for 2-3 Months

Washington, DC, has not met the federal guidelines criteria for reopening after officials shut the nation’s capital down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the city’s Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said this week, echoing a Breitbart News assessment.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of the DC Department of Health, presented a slide highlighting the “most-stringent” and “less stringent” plans to revive D.C.

In the “most-stringent” column, considered a worst-case scenario, D.C.would not be able to reopen for three months.

Under the “less-stringent” effort, which would be a best-case scenario, there would be “a phased-in approach to reopening in 2-3 months.”

Read more



Greg, Owen, and Harrison cover President Trump’s latest tweets about the the patriots that are ready to end the lockdown and begin their lives.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!