Officials: 'No acceptable reason' for Delay in Placing Officers on Leave after Nurse Arrest

Flooded with thousands of outraged emails, calls and social media posts from across the nation about the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels, the Salt Lake City Council, mayor’s office and police chief have been getting the same questions over and over:

Why haven’t the officers involved been fired? And why weren’t the officers placed on administrative leave immediately, rather than after the video was broadcast on local, then national news?

Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office and the police department have published a fact sheet on slcmayor.com to answer those questions.

Their answer to why they weren’t placed on leave immediately? “There is no acceptable reason,” the fact sheet states.

