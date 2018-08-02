Ohio Air Force Base Locked Down After Reports of Active Shooter

An Ohio Air Force base went into lockdown after reports of an active shooter Thursday.

Emergency crews responded after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn.

“At approximately 12:40 p.m., base emergency responders (security forces, fire department) responded to a reported Active Shooter incident at the base hospital,” the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base official Twitter account noted.

“Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated.”

WLWT5 reported: “The base was placed on lockdown around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. It is not a drill, emergency officials said.”

However, WHIO reports a law enforcement official told them the incident sprang from a training exercise:

“One law enforcement official told us on the record that the incident started as a training exercise. The official said something happened during training and someone fired shots to get into a door that they could not get into.”

That info contrasted with news from another source who told WHIO there was a hostage situation:

“Another source said there is a situation with hostages and shots were fired. Someone tried to break out a window or windows to get people out of the hospital. The source also said the base is asking for K-9s, not more law enforcement.”

Fox 45 reports the lockdown order has been lifted.

An Air Force base employee also told Fox45 an “All Clear” order was announced around 2:30PM.