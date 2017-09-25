Ohio Bill Would Make It Illegal to Abort Babies Because They Have Down Syndrome

Image Credits: Daniel Lobo | Flickr.

Lawmakers in Ohio are considering legislation that would make aborting Down syndrome babies illegal.

The law, if passed, would penalize doctors for performing abortions on pregnant women who received a positive test that their baby will have Down syndrome.

The state would not fine or punish a woman who aborts the baby after receiving a positive test for the congenital disorder. The doctor who performs the abortion, however, would be held responsible and could receive a fourth-degree felony charge. Officials could fine the doctor and even prevent the physician from continuing to practice medicine, according to The Associated Press.

“[Doctors] tell you of these horrific things that can happen [with a Down syndrome baby] … the different anomalies, cardiac issues …I really feel like you’re given a death sentence,” Ohio nurse Kelly Kuhns told The Associated Press.

Read more


Related Articles

Newly Discovered Autism Causes Ignored

Newly Discovered Autism Causes Ignored

Health
Comments
Democrats Bash Single-Payer Health Care

Democrats Bash Single-Payer Health Care

Health
Comments

Scientist: ‘Catastrophic’ Lack of Sleep In Modern Society Killing Us

Health
Comments

Health Insurers in Illinois Request Premium Rate Hikes Averaging 35%

Health
Comments

Retailers Say Beverage Sales Down As Much As 47 Percent Due To Soda Tax

Health
Comments

Comments