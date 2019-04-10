Ohio Democrat Pushes For Black Children To Be Aborted

Ohio Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) filed an amendment Tuesday aiming to remove protections for African American babies in the “heartbeat bill” the Ohio House is expected to pass Wednesday.

The “heartbeat bill” would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected and allow the state to prosecute doctors who perform abortions after a heartbeat is found.

During her testimony, Boyd argued black women should be allowed to abort their children to counter slavery-era atrocities.

“I consider the slave trade and how black slaves were considered like cattle and put out to stud in order to create generations of more slaves,” she testified.

Continuing, she said, “I consider how many masters raped their slaves. I consider how many masters forced their slaves to have abortions and I consider how many pregnant slaves self-induced abortion so they would not contribute children they have to this slave system.”

“Our country is not far enough beyond our history to legislate as if it is, and so I ask you with all of your values to vote yes to this amendment,” Boyd concluded.

While the statements made regarding the treatment of black women during slavery are accurate, Boyd ignores multiple ironies.

For example, it’s ironic that Boyd, and African American herself, is dehumanizing black fetuses based on their race.

What about white, Asian or Hispanic mothers and babies?

Another irony is that she only targets black children for abortion which was one of the goals of eugenicist and KKK sympathizer Margaret Sanger who founded Planned Parenthood.

Sanger believed black people were like weeds who need to be controlled and was the founder of the “Negro Project,” which sought to completely eliminate black births.

Now, recent statistics show more black babies are aborted in the state of New York City than are born, while nationally, the CDC reports that nearly half of all pregnancies among black women end in abortion.

As the abortion battle to intensify nationwide, the race issue is sure to be a focal point as the Democratic Party is completely obsessed with identity politics.