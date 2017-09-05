Ohio News Photographer Reportedly Shot by Deputy while Setting Up to Take Pictures

A small Ohio news organization said one of its photographers was shot by a sheriff’s deputy Monday night while he set up to take pictures of a random traffic stop.

Andy Grimm “had his camera in his hand” when he was shot in his side by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy in New Carlisle, which north of Dayton, The New Carlisle News said in a Facebook post.

He was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital for surgery and is expected to recover.

Grimm had left the newsroom around 10 p.m. on Monday to take pictures of a lightning storm, the paper said. While he was taking pictures, a traffic stop occurred on the same road, according to the article.

