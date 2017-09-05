Ohio News Photographer Reportedly Shot by Deputy while Setting Up to Take Pictures

A small Ohio news organization said one of its photographers was shot by a sheriff’s deputy Monday night while he set up to take pictures of a random traffic stop.

Andy Grimm “had his camera in his hand” when he was shot in his side by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy in New Carlisle, which north of Dayton, The New Carlisle News said in a Facebook post.

EXCLUSIVE: We speak with #Ohio news editor Andy Grimm who says he was shot by a deputy who mistook his camera equipment for gun @ABC22FOX45 pic.twitter.com/hosjK8ZqQS — Rachel Aragon (@RachelFOX45Now) September 5, 2017

He was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital for surgery and is expected to recover.

Grimm had left the newsroom around 10 p.m. on Monday to take pictures of a lightning storm, the paper said. While he was taking pictures, a traffic stop occurred on the same road, according to the article.

