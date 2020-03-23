Ohio Planned Parenthood Refuses to Follow Order that Halts Abortions During Coronavirus

Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio is refusing to comply with an order by the state’s attorney general that bans nonessential and elective surgical procedures, such as abortions, during the coronavirus pandemic.

A lawyer for the abortion facility responded to a letter from the office of state Attorney General Dave Yost, asserting the order allows Planned Parenthood to “still continue providing essential procedures, including surgical abortion.”

CBS News reported a spokesperson for Yost’s office, however, said Ohio abortion providers must stop performing the procedure.

