Ohio Planned Parenthood Refuses to Follow Order that Halts Abortions During Coronavirus

Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio is refusing to comply with an order by the state’s attorney general that bans nonessential and elective surgical procedures, such as abortions, during the coronavirus pandemic.

A lawyer for the abortion facility responded to a letter from the office of state Attorney General Dave Yost, asserting the order allows Planned Parenthood to “still continue providing essential procedures, including surgical abortion.”

CBS News reported a spokesperson for Yost’s office, however, said Ohio abortion providers must stop performing the procedure.

Read More

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

U.S. Asks Social Media Firms for Cellphone User Locations to Enforce ‘Social Distancing’

U.S. Asks Social Media Firms for Cellphone User Locations to Enforce ‘Social Distancing’

U.S. News
Comments
New York Health Officials Told Residents to Congregate in Huge Crowds in "Defiance" of Coronavirus

New York Health Officials Told Residents to Congregate in Huge Crowds in “Defiance” of Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments

BIDEN: Haunted By Son’s China Dealings, Donor Steered Missile Technology to China

U.S. News
comments

Leftists, Democrats Spread Fake News That Rand Paul Has Infected Senate With Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Video: Dr. Fauci Blasts Media’s Constant Effort To ‘Divide’ Him And President Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments