Ohio Rally: Donald Trump Praises Neil Armstrong, ‘There Was No Kneeling’ When He Put Flag on the Moon

President Donald Trump praised NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong on Friday for placing an American flag on the moon.

“He’s the man that planted the flag on the face of the moon,” Trump said. “There was no kneeling, there was no nothing, there was no games, boom.”

“Boom,” Trump repeated, imitating the action of planting a flag into the ground.

Trump highlighted Armstrong during a campaign rally in Ohio on Friday night as part of a list of American heroes that were born in the state.

