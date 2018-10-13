Ohio Rally: Donald Trump Praises Neil Armstrong, ‘There Was No Kneeling’ When He Put Flag on the Moon

President Donald Trump praised NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong on Friday for placing an American flag on the moon.

“He’s the man that planted the flag on the face of the moon,” Trump said. “There was no kneeling, there was no nothing, there was no games, boom.”

“Boom,” Trump repeated, imitating the action of planting a flag into the ground.

Trump highlighted Armstrong during a campaign rally in Ohio on Friday night as part of a list of American heroes that were born in the state.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Freed Pastor to Meet Trump in Oval Office

Freed Pastor to Meet Trump in Oval Office

U.S. News
Comments
GOP Seizes On Left's "Unhinged Mob" Mentality In Viral Video

GOP Seizes On Left’s “Unhinged Mob” Mentality In Viral Video

U.S. News
Comments

Politico: Trump May Not Be Crazy, But He’s Driving The Left Insane

U.S. News
comments

Is Cultural Marxism America’s New Mainline Ideology?

U.S. News
comments

3 Illegal Aliens With Child Sex Crime Records Arrested in Texas

U.S. News
comments

Comments