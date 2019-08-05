Ohio Shooter Was a Radical Leftist Who Supported Elizabeth Warren

While the media has been quick to blame President Trump for the mass shooting in El Paso, they are noticeably quieter about the mass shooter in Ohio, who described him self as a “socialist,” praised Antifa and expressed support for Elizabeth Warren.

Before it was suspended last night, Connor Betts’ Twitter feed made it clear that he was a left-wing fringe extremist. Amongst other things, Betts;

– Described himself as a “leftist”

– Tweeted “I want socialism”.

– Tweeted “Warren I’d happily vote for”.

– Retweeted Bernie Sanders numerous times.

– Retweeted Antifa accounts numerous times.

– Tweeted “kill every fascist”.

– Tweeted “burn the world to the ground to start the new one”.

– Repeatedly tweeted “hail Satan”.

– Expressed praise and sympathy for the Antifa terrorist who attempted to firebomb an ICE facility, calling him a “martyr”.

– Used Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “concentration camp” rhetoric.

– Tweeted “vote blue for gods sake”.

– Wore a patch that said “Against All Gods”.

– Expressed support for the “punch a Nazi” meme.

– Retweeted Right Wing Watch’s Jared Holt.

– Advocated for gun control.

Chris Menahan has archived all of this and more right here.

Does any of this mean Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders are to blame for the actions of one sick individual. No. But that same courtesy has to be extended to President Trump.

America saw two tragic mass shootings this weekend. One by a right-wing extremist and one by a left-wing extremist.

However, only the motive of the right-wing extremist is being discussed by the media.

Only one side of the political spectrum immediately exploited the bloodshed to push their agenda, and that wasn’t President Trump or his supporters.

In his Twitter profile, Connor Betts, the 24-year-old suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting, wrote, "he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i'm going to hell and i'm not coming back."

