Ohio shooting: 'We ran for our lives' - witness recalls moment of deadly attack

At least nine people have been shot dead outside a bar in Ohio, just hours after 20 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Texas.

A police spokesperson said at least 16 people had been taken to hospital following the Ohio incident.

The suspected gunman is also dead.

According to a further police statement, the shooting began at 1am local time (6am in the UK) in the city’s Oregon District, which is home to a number of bars and restaurants.

It added: “We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly.”

