Oil Bounces Back After Iran Sanctions Start

Image Credits: flickr, xcbiker.

Oil prices rose on Monday after a steep five-day fall, as the United States formally imposed punitive sanctions on Iran but granted eight countries temporary waivers allowing them to keep buying oil from the Islamic Republic.

The sanctions are part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s effort to curb Iran’s missile and nuclear programs and diminish its influence in the Middle East.

Oil markets have been anticipating the sanctions for months. Prices have been under pressure as major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia have ramped up output to near-record levels, while weak economic figures in China have cast doubt on the demand outlook.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Gold Demand Rocks Tech Industry

Gold Demand Rocks Tech Industry

Economy
Comments
The Trump Economy Continues to Surge

The Trump Economy Continues to Surge

Economy
Comments

Gerald Celente: Interest Rate Hikes & Trump vs The Fed

Economy
Comments

Why Bad Economics Makes Such Good Politics

Economy
Comments

156,562,000: Record Employment for 12th Time Under Trump

Economy
Comments

Comments