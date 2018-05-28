Oil Could Explode to $100 A Barrel

Image Credits: Roy Luck, Flickr.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is determined to keep oil prices trading around current levels, one strategist told CNBC Monday, but a total shutdown in Venezuelan production could soon prompt crude futures to skyrocket toward $100 a barrel.

Prices in the oil market have been steadily rising since last year, with global benchmark Brent climbing to multi-year highs of $80 a barrel earlier this month. An upswing in crude futures has largely been driven by OPEC-led production cuts and robust global demand.

However, more recently, crude futures have slipped amid renewed fears of an oversupplied energy market.

Read more


Related Articles

Silicon Valley Fears China's "Innovation"

Silicon Valley Fears China’s “Innovation”

Economy
Comments
Geopolitical Tensions Boost Gold

Geopolitical Tensions Boost Gold

Economy
Comments

China’s Box Office Beats US

Economy
Comments

U.S. Launches Criminal Probe into Bitcoin Price Manipulation

Economy
Comments

Economic Sabotage: Fed Reserve Loved Obama, Now Purposely Hurting Trump

Economy
Comments

Comments