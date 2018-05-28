Oil Could Explode to $100 A Barrel

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia is determined to keep oil prices trading around current levels, one strategist told CNBC Monday, but a total shutdown in Venezuelan production could soon prompt crude futures to skyrocket toward $100 a barrel.

Prices in the oil market have been steadily rising since last year, with global benchmark Brent climbing to multi-year highs of $80 a barrel earlier this month. An upswing in crude futures has largely been driven by OPEC-led production cuts and robust global demand.

However, more recently, crude futures have slipped amid renewed fears of an oversupplied energy market.

Read more