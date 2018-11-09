Oil drops for a 10th day, longest losing streak in at least three decades

Image Credits: flickr, xcbiker.

U.S. crude prices fell Friday for a 10th consecutive session, sinking U.S. crude futures deeper into bear market territory and wiping out the benchmark’s gains for the year.

The 10-day decline is the longest losing streak for U.S. crude since mid-1984, according to Refinitiv data.

Crude futures are poised for their fifth straight week of losses as growing output from key producers and a deteriorating outlook for oil demand deepen a sell-off spurred by October’s broader market plunge. The drop marks a stunning reversal from last month, when oil prices hit nearly four-year highs as the market braced for potential shortages once U.S. sanctions on Iran, OPEC’s third biggest oil producer, snapped back into place.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

This Particular Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

This Particular Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

Economy
Comments
The Achilles’ Heel Of Electric Vehicles

The Achilles’ Heel Of Electric Vehicles

Economy
Comments

How Capitalists Created a “War on Waste”

Economy
Comments

Oil Slips After US Output Hits New Record

Economy
Comments

Union’s Push Dem House to Alter Trump’s New NAFTA

Economy
Comments

Comments