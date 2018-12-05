Oil Edges Higher Before OPEC Meeting

Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the world’s biggest exporters who will discuss cutting output to help shore up prices and curb excess supply.

…The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers will meet in Vienna this week to discuss a potential cut in production.

A monitoring committee of OPEC and its allies, including Russia, agreed on the need to cut oil output in 2019, two sources familiar with the discussions said, adding that volumes and the baseline for cuts were being debated.

