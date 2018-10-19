Oil Expected to Drop Amid Chinese Tensions

Oil prices rose 1 percent on Friday on signs of surging demand in China, the world’s No. 2 oil consumer, although prices were headed for a second weekly decline on swelling U.S. inventories and concern that trade wars were curbing economic activity.

Brent crude futures rose 94 cents to $80.23 a barrel, a 1.2 percent gain, by 1:14 p.m. EDT (1714 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 72 cents to $69.37 a barrel, a 1.1 percent gain.

For the week, Brent crude was 0.3 percent lower. WTI was down 2.8 percent and around $7 a barrel below four-year highs reached in early October.

