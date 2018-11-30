Oil Has Worst Month in a Decade Just Before G20

Oil toiled at a more than one-year low after its worst month in a decade on Friday, while most major markets were keeping moves tight ahead of a weekend meeting between U.S. and Chinese presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Europe’s main share indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris all sank [.EU], and Wall Street futures were pointing down too after the latest batch of disappointing Chinese data had made for another twitchy Asian session.

Frankfurt’s export-heavy DAX and Britain’s domestic-focused FTSE 250 were both staring at their fourth consecutive month of falls.

