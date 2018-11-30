Oil Has Worst Month in a Decade Just Before G20

Image Credits: flickr, xcbiker.

Oil toiled at a more than one-year low after its worst month in a decade on Friday, while most major markets were keeping moves tight ahead of a weekend meeting between U.S. and Chinese presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Europe’s main share indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris all sank [.EU], and Wall Street futures were pointing down too after the latest batch of disappointing Chinese data had made for another twitchy Asian session.

Frankfurt’s export-heavy DAX and Britain’s domestic-focused FTSE 250 were both staring at their fourth consecutive month of falls.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Closes Major Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico

Trump Closes Major Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico

Economy
Comments
The Fed Has Become Increasingly Dependent on Easy-Money Policy

The Fed Has Become Increasingly Dependent on Easy-Money Policy

Economy
Comments

Trump Blasts GM Layoffs Amid Booming Economy

Economy
Comments

5 Ways a Wealth Tax Is At Least as Bad as an Income Tax

Economy
Comments

Is Pelosi Doing Insides Trades — AGAIN? Flashback: STOCK Act

Economy
Comments

Comments