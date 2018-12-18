Oil Plunges Over 5%

Oil futures tumbled anew on Tuesday, with a more than 5% loss in U.S. prices putting them on track to finish at a 15-month low, as concerns over a potential global supply glut rattled the market.

“Oil is under pressure again as it was reported that Russia are increasing their output to 11.42 million barrels per day this month, and that would be a record, if it turns out to be true,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMB Markets UK.

“Major oil producers can talk about coordinated production cuts all they want, but at the end of the day they usually pursue their own interests,” he said. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some nonmember allies agreed earlier this month to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day, but the change doesn’t go into effect until the start of the new year.

