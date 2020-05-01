Oil prices grow as historic OPEC+ production cut deal comes into effect

The prices for Brent crude and WTI have increased after the hard-fought OPEC+ deal took effect on Friday. The oil market had seen a dramatic crash last month due to global glut and fears of a lack of storage capacity.

The price for Brent crude oil (ICE) has grown by 1.77 percent, reaching nearly $27 per barrel. The price for WTI (Nymex), meanwhile, currently stands at $19.35 per barrel, which is a 2.7 percent increase.

On April 12, the members of OPEC and other oil-producing countries, including Russia and Mexico, agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day for May and June, marking the biggest oil production cut in history.

The hard-fought deal came after a month of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which had previously failed to agree on a joint reduction of output.

The oil markets have been suffering from a historic glut after many countries went into lockdown due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The steep drop in demand sparked fears that oil storages would run out of space. This led to a dramatic price crash last month, during which Brent crude had plummeted to its lowest level since 1999. The price for WTI had been driven to a negative for the first time in history. Both Brent and WTI have since then been slowly recovering.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!