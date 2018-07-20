Oil Prices Stabilize After Trump Tweets

Image Credits: Thangaraj Kumaravel / Flickr.

Global benchmark Brent crude stabilized on Friday as a weakening dollar and lower expected August oil exports from Saudi Arabia supported the market, overtaking concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions and supply increases.

Despite Friday’s gains, prices remained on course for a third consecutive weekly decline as supply increases pulled prices lower during the course of the week.

Brent crude was up 45 cents at $73.03 a barrel by 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT). The expiring U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery was unchanged at $69.46 a barrel, while the more liquid September contract fell 22 cents to $68.02.

