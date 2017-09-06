Oil prices surge 3% as refineries restart after Harvey

Image Credits: Eric Kounce, Wikimedia Commons.

Oil and gasoline prices snapped back to levels seen before Hurricane Harvey disrupted about a quarter of U.S. refining capacity, but another incoming storm could cut fuel demand and weigh on prices, analysts said on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.3 percent and was last trading at $48.83 as refineries sidelined by Harvey started processing oil into fuels. WTI closed at a seven-week low of $45.96 last Wednesday.

U.S. gasoline futures for October delivery fell 3.2 percent to $1.6913 per gallon after the September contract rose as high as $2.17 a gallon last week.

Read more


Related Articles

American taxpayers, not banks, deserve Fed interest payments

American taxpayers, not banks, deserve Fed interest payments

Economy
Comments
State officials: Expect Obamacare premium hikes, market 'collapse'

State officials: Expect Obamacare premium hikes, market ‘collapse’

Economy
Comments

Does Government Spending Create More Economic Growth?

Economy
Comments

The Broken-Window Fallacy Is Still Alive and Well

Economy
Comments

Markets, Not Government, Improve Race Relations

Economy
Comments

Comments