Oil Slips After US Output Hits New Record

Image Credits: Roy Luck, Flickr.

U.S. oil prices slipped on Wednesday, continuing a recent slide after surging U.S. crude output hit another record and domestic inventories rose more than expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic crude inventories rose 5.8 million barrels in the latest week, more than double analysts’ expectations.

Crude output hit 11.6 million bpd, a weekly record, though weekly figures can be volatile. Most recent monthly data for August showed overall production at more than 11.3 million bpd.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Union's Push Dem House to Alter Trump's New NAFTA

Union’s Push Dem House to Alter Trump’s New NAFTA

Economy
Comments
Dem Congress to Cool Surging Stock Market

Dem Congress to Cool Surging Stock Market

Economy
Comments

Stock Market Set for Struggle If Dems Take House

Economy
Comments

Available Jobs Compared to Unemployed Workers Near Record Low

Economy
Comments

President Trump Has Power Over The Federal Reserve & Should Act Now

Economy
Comments

Comments