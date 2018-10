Oil prices fell on Wednesday and posted the worst monthly performance since mid-2016 on evidence of rising global crude supply, but losses were limited by signs of strong U.S. demand for fuel.

The Brent crude December LCOc1 futures contract, which expired Wednesday, fell 44 cents to settle at $75.47 a barrel. The more-active January contract LCOF9 fell 91 cents to settle at $75.04 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 87 cents to settle at $65.31 a barrel.

Read more