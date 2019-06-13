Oil Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman Fuel Security, Oil Supply Fears

Two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, leaving one ablaze and both adrift, shipping firms said, driving oil prices as much as 4% higher over worries about Middle East supplies.

The Front Altair, carrying petrochemical feedstock, was on fire in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran after an explosion that a source blamed on a magnetic mine. The Norwegian owner said its crew were safe.

#BREAKING Update : Aerial footage of one the oil tankers targeted in the Gulf of Omanpic.twitter.com/GTyxNx1G6R — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 13, 2019

A second Japanese-owned tanker was abandoned after being hit by a suspected torpedo, the firm that chartered the ship said. The crew were also picked up.

