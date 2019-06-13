Oil Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman Fuel Security, Oil Supply Fears

Image Credits: Screenshot / Twitter.

Two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, leaving one ablaze and both adrift, shipping firms said, driving oil prices as much as 4% higher over worries about Middle East supplies.

The Front Altair, carrying petrochemical feedstock, was on fire in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran after an explosion that a source blamed on a magnetic mine. The Norwegian owner said its crew were safe.

A second Japanese-owned tanker was abandoned after being hit by a suspected torpedo, the firm that chartered the ship said. The crew were also picked up.

Read more


Vladimir Putin recently made comments on the seriousness of global conflicts that can lead to nuclear conflict.


Saudis Blame Iran in Houthi Missile Attack on Resort City Airport

Chinese Flotilla Sails Between Japanese Islands – Reports

Video: Iran Shows Off New Air Defense Missile

Russia Rebuffs Trump’s Call To “Stop!” Ongoing “Butchery” in Syria

Video: New Air Force Rocket Suffers Unknown Anomaly – Report

