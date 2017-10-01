OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery

O.J. Simpson is a free man.

After spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas robbery, the former NFL star walked out of the Lovelock Correctional Institute at 12:08 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Simpson, 70, who served his time at the facility in Nevada, was granted parole at a hearing in July. The earliest date he was eligible for release was Oct. 1.

The Department of Corrections released a short video of Simpson exiting the prison, as well as a photo of him signing release papers.

Simpson was sentenced to prison following an arrest in 2007 during a botched robbery in Las Vegas, when he led a group of men into a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint. The former Buffalo Bills star contended the memorabilia and other personal items belonged to him.

At his parole hearing in July, Simpsons said, “All I want is my property. … I wasn’t there to steal from anybody.”

