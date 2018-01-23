O’Keefe Tears into Twitter Censorship

WASHINGTON, D.C. – James O’Keefe launched his important new book American Pravda: My Fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News with a week of spectacular undercover videos that exposed Twitter’s policies censoring the views of conservatives and libertarians.

Just consider the following admissions O’Keefe got on video:

Mo Norrai, a former Content Review Agent for Twitter, says: “Let’s say if it was pro-Trump and I am anti-Trump, I was like, I banned his whole account. It goes to you, and then it’s at your discretion. And if you’re anti-Trump, you’re like, oh you know what, Mo was right, … let it go.”

Abhinav Vadrevu, a former Twitter software engineer, admitted Twitter engages in “shadow banning” conservative and libertarian accounts: “The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban somebody but they don’t know they’ve been banned because they keep posting but no one sees their content. So they just thank that no one is engaging with their content when in reality, no one is seeing it.”

Pranay Singh, Direct Messaging Engineer for Twitter, explained how Twitter uses Artificial Intelligence engines to distinguish and block “bots” automatically posting tweets with pre-programmed political messages: “You look for Trump, or America, or any of, like five thousand, like keywords to describe a redneck. And then you look for, like stuff that matches, like, that stuff. And then you look and you, like, parse all the messages, all like the pictures, and then you look for, like, stuff that matches, like, that stuff.”

Pranah Singh, Direct Messaging Engineer, Twitter, bragged: “So all your sex messages and your, like, d**k pics are on my server now. All your illegitimate wives, and, like all the girls you’ve been f**king around with, they’re on my server now. I’m going to send it to your wife, she’s going to use it in your divorce.”

Clay Haynes, Senior Network Security Engineer for Twitter, revealed the following after admitting he was not a Trump supporter: “We’re more than happy to help the Department of Justice in their little investigation. Basically, giving them every single tweet that he (Trump) has posted. Even the ones he’s deleted. Any direct messages, any mentions … I don’t like being part of the machine that is contributing to America’s downfall.”

O’Keefe has targeted Twitter, in large part, as a means of survival.



By exposing how Twitter systematically censors pro-Trump supporters, O’Keefe permits us to understand why individual accounts now are being canceled simply for tweeting out #SchumerShutdown.

Twitter has arbitrarily decided tweeting #SchumerShutdown is sufficient evidence to send users emails characterizing them as a “Russian Bot,” despite the extent to which Trump followers have organized meme campaigns on the Internet to back Trump’s refusal to concede to the Democrats in the Senate over DACA.

Yet, to date, O’Keefe has fought back successfully to get Twitter to reinstate his account every time Twitter has canceled or threatened to cancel it, but the battle has been hard fought.

In his book, American Pravda, O’Keefe explains that the methodology Project Veritas uses “to put pressure on the mainstream and their deep state allies” is to shock viewers with reality – cinema verité.

“Our medium is video, usually undercover, supplemented and distributed by the people’s media, by the internet. We gather the information guerilla-style and distribute it the same way,” O’Keefe explains. This allows us to bypass traditional establishment channels and take our product directly to the people.”

O’Keefe astutely observes that in the Soviet Union readers knew that the newspaper named Pravda, Russian for “truth”, was nothing more than state-generated propaganda. “Although the media could exist without the deep state, the deep state could not exist without the media,” O’Keefe stresses.

“By exposing the waste, fraud, and abuse of the administrative state, we inevitably disrupt the media’s relationship with government and organizations that work with government,” he continues. “Like Trump, Project Veritas is a disruptor. If we have an ideology, it is less ‘conservative’ than anti-statist, anti-status quo.”

In American Pravda, O’Keefe recounts some of his more daring exploits – crossing the Rio Grande illegally at the southern border with Mexico, dressed as Osama bin Laden, or the Project Veritas take-down of Acorn, with Hanna Giles, dressed as a prostitute and O’Keefe dressed as “a garish over-the-top pimp,” visiting six Acorn offices around the country to ask if Acorn could help them “find housing for our stable of underage Central American sex slaves.”

O’Keefe reports, that in all but one case, Acorn “happily obliged us,” a result that helped put Acorn out of business, despite Acorn being “a powerful, well-funded community-organizing cartel that engaged in any number of illegal and unethical activities from shaking down businesses to stealing votes.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, O’Keefe and Project Veritas played a major role exposing the corrupt practices of Robert Creamer, founder of Democracy Partners and a Democratic Party “dark hat” political operative who had logged more than 340 trips to the Oval Office during the Obama years, including many meetings at which President Obama was present.

In a video entitled “Rigging the Election,” first shown on Oct. 17, 2016, as the nation approached the November presidential election, O’Keefe got Scott Foval, the National Field Director at Americans for Change – a Creamer associate – to admit on video, “It doesn’t matter what the friggin’ legal and ethics people say, we need to win this motherf**ker.”

Later in the “Rigging the Election” video, Creamer associates described his tactic of “conflict engagement” designed to “start anarchy” at Donald Trump’s campaign events. Foval explained how agitators, including mentally ill people recruited for that purpose, were paid to start violence by attacking Trump supporters at Trump rallies.

“The campaign (Hillary Clinton) pays DNC (Democratic National Committee), DNC pays Democracy Partners, Democracy Partners pays the Foval Group, the Foval Group goes and executes the s**t on the ground,” Foval explained on the Project Veritas cinema verité expose.

“Wherever Trump and Pence are going to be, we have events,” Creamer explained. “We have a whole team across the country that does that. Both consultants and people from the Democratic Party apparatus and people from the campaign, the Clinton campaign. My role is to manage all that.”

When Creamer was fired, O’Keefe took a screenshot of the Creamer statement and tweeted it out.

“The Veritas twitter feed lit up like a slot machine in jackpot mode, buzzing, popping, and clicking so frequently I could scarcely keep track,” O’Keefe recounts in American Pravda. Two top Democratic officials had been fired for getting nabbed trying to rig the election, and, to this point at least, no one in the mainstream news media had reported on the story.”

But that was about to change.

“The sacking of Creamer forced the media to cover a story most were hoping to avoid,” O’Keefe continued, recounting the story. “I looked up at the six monitors inside the Project Veritas newsroom. Each was turned to a different station. And every broadcast—Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, even local media—were playing video clips and discussing our ‘Rigging the Election’ series.”

Here’s how O’Keefe sums up both his mission and his success to date.

“Since the creation of Project Veritas, the major media have impeded us at almost every step and continue to do so,” O’Keefe writes in American Pravda.

“I have to agree with President Trump that the ‘fake news media’ is not his enemy but ‘the enemy of the American People,’ he argues. “As an enemy, they remain formidable. Their reign will end, I suspect, not with a bang and not with a whimper but with a tantrum. We have been experiencing that phase every day since the election.”