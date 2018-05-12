Oklahoma Gov Vetoes Bill Allowing Adults to Carry Guns Without Permit

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Mary Fallin on Friday vetoed a bill supported by the National Rifle Association (NRA) that would have allowed state residents to carry a firearm without a permit or training.

“I believe the firearms laws we currently have in place are effective, appropriate and minimal,” Fallin said in announcing her veto of Senate Bill 1212, which would have removed the requirement for Oklahoma residents to complete a training course and demonstrate competency with a firearm before carrying in public.

The governor argued that the bill would have taken away the ability of the state’s law enforcement personnel to distinguish between someone trained to use a firearm and someone who is not.

