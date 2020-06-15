Oklahoma State Football Coach Wears OAN Shirt: Star Players & Fans Lash Out

A photograph of Oklahoma State University’s head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News t-shirt while on a fishing trip has seriously triggered liberal sports fans and some of the team’s players.

One America News is an alternative news network with conservative leanings.

CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone tweeted the image on Monday, writing, “Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt.”

Five hours later, Gundy was on top of the “trending” section of Twitter.

Oklahoma State’s star running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the nation in rushing last season and is an early Heisman Trophy frontrunner, posted the image on Twitter, saying, “I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE”

Hubbard, who is from Canada, was backed up by fellow Canadian and teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga, who wrote, “I stand with him!”

Senior offensive lineman Teven Jenkins also tweeted support for Hubbard, saying the whole O-line stands with him.

The blue check marks on Twitter also felt the need to voice their disapproval of the coaches’ attire.

While the t-shirt has created quite the controversy, Gundy’s previous comments about Twitter could shed light on his current thoughts on the negative feedback he’s receiving online.

However, not all internet users are jumping on the anti-Gundy bandwagon, as seen in the tweets below supporting the coaches right to free speech.

