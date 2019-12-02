Old Liberal Lady With Mickey Mouse Voice Screams At Trump Supporters

A viral video posted to Twitter shows a very angry elderly woman who sounds like Mickey Mouse yelling in the face of Trump supporters before police step in and ask her to leave.

Angry old lady with a Mickey Mouse voice harasses Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/Sp4i1pI2vH — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) November 29, 2019

“In Arkansas, my brother was her lawyer. He was lawyer of the year. He represented Hillary!” the woman shouts at the beginning of the clip, which has now been seen nearly 800,000 times.

“My niece babysat Chelsea,” the apparently well-connected lady added, seemingly referring to Hillary’s daughter Chelsea Clinton.

A protester asked the upset woman, “Do you know they’re killing babies?” and she quickly responded, “Bullshit! Where’s the evidence?”

“My brother protected Hillary. Hillary, Hillary, Hillary!” the irate liberal shrieked.

A police officer entered the scene and told the woman, “Relax, okay? Calm down.”

“They’re just having fun,” the officer explained, adding, “You’re disturbing everyone ma’am. Please, take off.”

As she walked away, the Trump supporters chanted, “Four more years!”

These are the type of people conservative demonstrators have to deal with on a daily basis.

I knew Disney supported Hillary but this is ridiculous! #Cult45 pic.twitter.com/JAhCB4DwMB — Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) December 1, 2019

Discovered: Same Deranged Leftist Protester Shows Up At Every Event

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!