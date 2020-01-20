Old Man Heckles MSNBC Live During Virginia 2nd Amendment Rally

MSNBC was heckled live on air during their one-sided coverage of the 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, by an elderly man apparently sick of their constant fake news.

As a reporter was relaying the peaceful situation from the ground to an MSNBC anchor on Monday, a man with snowy white hair came from behind and shouted, “Ya’ll are bunch of fucking lying pieces of shit!”

MSNBC Correspondent Heckled Live on Air at Pro-2A Rally in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/3hADNvbjY4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020

“Fuck you!” he added as he was pushed away by MSNBC staff.

The MSNBC tried to pivot from that, telling viewers not to mind the “background noise” from the event.

Americans attending the rally are clearly at their wits end with the mainstream media, who have relentlessly billed the event as a “white supremacist” demonstration that would get violent.

But to their disappointment, the rally has been peaceful, lawful, and eye-opening.

President Trump has been following the event closely, warning Americans on Twitter that Democrats are trying to enact their dream of total gun confiscation.

“The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”

The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones reports live from the massive 2nd Amendment rally at the Virginia state capital.

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!