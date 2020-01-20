Old Man Heckles MSNBC Live During Virginia 2nd Amendment Rally

Image Credits: @bennyjohnson/Twitter.

MSNBC was heckled live on air during their one-sided coverage of the 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, by an elderly man apparently sick of their constant fake news.

As a reporter was relaying the peaceful situation from the ground to an MSNBC anchor on Monday, a man with snowy white hair came from behind and shouted, “Ya’ll are bunch of fucking lying pieces of shit!”

“Fuck you!” he added as he was pushed away by MSNBC staff.

The MSNBC tried to pivot from that, telling viewers not to mind the “background noise” from the event.

Americans attending the rally are clearly at their wits end with the mainstream media, who have relentlessly billed the event as a “white supremacist” demonstration that would get violent.

But to their disappointment, the rally has been peaceful, lawful, and eye-opening.

President Trump has been following the event closely, warning Americans on Twitter that Democrats are trying to enact their dream of total gun confiscation.

“The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”

Alex Jones reports live from the massive 2nd Amendment rally at the Virginia state capital.

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Robert De Niro Launches Rant About Trump’s ‘Blatant Abuse of Power’ at SAG-AFTRA Awards

Video: Robert De Niro Launches Rant About Trump’s ‘Blatant Abuse of Power’ at SAG-AFTRA Awards

Hot News
Comments
The Dumpster Fire of Western Masculinity

The Dumpster Fire of Western Masculinity

Hot News
Comments

Eminem gets slammed for lyric on bombing of Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert

Hot News
Comments

UK Company Creates Knives Without Tips as Crime Wave Soars to Decade High

Hot News
Comments

Backlash as Eminem ‘Jokes’ About Manchester Arena Bombing In New Track

Hot News
Comments

Comments