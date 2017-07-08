An angry business owner decks a reporter, in this new take on a classic interview with an added CNN-Trump feud twist.

TRUMP VS CNN Arcade Game



CNN Gets Pummeled: Great CNN Meme War Entries Vol 3



***

Watch the latest collection of memes from Infowars’ “Great CNN Meme War” contest!

To enter for your chance to win $20,000, send your submissions, complete with “infowars.com” on all content, to cnn@infowars.com.

Full contest rules available in the video below:

Infowars Launches 20K Meme Wars Contest



Devastating: Trump Responds To The Great CNN Meme War!



The Great CNN Meme War Has Begun! Best Of CNN Dank Memes Vol 1

