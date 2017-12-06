Oldest Monster Black Hole Ever Found Is 800 Million Times More Massive Than the Sun

Image Credits: NASA.

Astronomers have discovered the oldest supermassive black hole ever found — a behemoth that grew to 800 million times the mass of the sun when the universe was just 5 percent of its current age, a new study finds.

This newfound giant black hole, which formed just 690 million years after the Big Bang, could one day help shed light on a number of cosmic mysteries, such as how black holes could have reached gargantuan sizes quickly after the Big Bang and how the universe got cleared of the murky fog that once filled the entire cosmos, the researchers said in the new study.

Supermassive black holes with masses millions to billions of times that of the sun are thought to lurk at the hearts of most, if not all, galaxies.

Read more


Related Articles

WARNING: Airbnb Isn't The Only Group Filming You Secretly

WARNING: Airbnb Isn’t The Only Group Filming You Secretly

Science & Tech
Comments
Digital currency exchange NiceHash says bitcoin worth nearly $64 million hacked

Digital currency exchange NiceHash says bitcoin worth nearly $64 million hacked

Science & Tech
Comments

Security Flaw In Banking Apps Make Millions Of Users Vulnerable

Science & Tech
Comments

Alien-Hunting Telescope ‘Espresso’ Begins Search For E.T. Worlds

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA is going beyond Pluto

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments