Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

President Donald Trump surprisingly refrained from tweeting during James Comey’s testimony. Donald Trump Jr., not surprisingly, did not.

The president’s eldest son, whose Twitter feed can at times be as inflammatory as his father’s, was a one-man rapid-response team as the fired FBI director testified before a Senate panel Thursday. He delivered denunciations with the same force that made him an effective, if controversial, campaign surrogate and could signal his own political ambitions.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted more than 80 times Thursday, defending his father and attacking Comey. Trump Jr.’s Twitter barrage was all the more striking when compared to his father’s silence, which the president broke with a Friday morning tweet accusing Comey of lying under oath.

Trump Jr. declined to comment Friday about his tweets, leaving unanswered questions as to whether they were urged by the White House, which outsourced its Comey response to the Republican National Committee and the president’s personal lawyer.

