Oliver Stone: 'I Think We Know That Someone From DNC Leaked Information to Julian [Assange]'

Director Oliver Stone joined Watters’ World Saturday to share his thoughts about the Deep States’ Russia collusion hoax and WikiLeaks involvement in releasing the Democrat National Committee’s emails in 2016.

In the interview, Stone asserted that he believes the DNC emails did not come from Russia, but from someone within the DNC, as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has repeatedly stated.

“I tend to believe Julian Assange. I’ve been behind his case from the beginning,” Stone told host Jesse Watters. “Assange to me, he is a hero, a solid foundation. He’s on trial now in England for extradition to the United States and he’s a real hero and a martyr actually.”

“He has made it very clear that he had nothing to do with the Russian connection. Nothing was leaked to him. He got the leak from an American domestic source. And I think we know that someone from the DNC leaked the information to Julian.”

The insider Stone is referring to is likely former DNC staffer Seth Rich, who was murdered in 2016 after the released of the DNC’s emails.

Investigative reporter Seymour Hersh revealed in 2017 that an internal FBI report was leaked to him showing that Rich had contacted WikiLeaks with several sample DNC emails and asked for payment for the full trove of emails.

“All I know is that he offered a sample, an extensive sample, I’m sure dozens of emails, and said ‘I want money.’ Later, WikiLeaks did get the password, he had a DropBox, a protected DropBox,” he said. They got access to the DropBox,” Hersh said.

And attorney Ty Clevenger revealed that the FBI lied about possessing documents related to Rich after filing a FOIA request on email correspondence between FBI investigator Peter Strzok and his paramour, FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

The Deep State narrative that the DNC was “hacked” by the Russians has been thoroughly debunked after security firm Crowdstrike admitted in closed-door testimony that it had “no concrete evidence” that Russian hackers stole the DNC emails, which helps explain why Special Counsel Robert Mueller quietly dropped his case against a “Russian troll farm” accused of meddling in the 2016 election.

Assange himself also hinted that Rich was the source of the DNC email leaks.

Tyler Nixon joins Owen to break down the aftermath of the commutation of Roger Stone by President Trump.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!