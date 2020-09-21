The Nebraska bar owner that killed a rioter who was attacking him and his business has committed suicide, according to reports.

Jake Gardner, 38, was indicted by a grand jury last week on counts of manslaughter, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted first-degree assault and making terrorist threats.

A prosecutor had initially declined to prosecute after characterizing Gardner’s May 30th actions as self-defense.

“The family of Jake Gardner has asked Tom Monaghan and myself to share the news of his death today, at his own hand,” said his attorney Stu Dornan.

Gardner was found dead inside a medical clinic outside of Portland, Oregon, Sunday afternoon, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

On the night of the May 30th incident, authorities say Gardner was knocked to the ground after facing a group of agitators outside one of his bars in Omaha during the chaotic riots stemming from the police killing of George Floyd.

“From there, he fired two warning shots and tried to get to his feet, prosecutors said,” reports Yahoo. “As he did, Gardner got into a fight with one man, James Scurlock, 22. The two scuffled before Gardner fired a shot that killed him.”

Scurlock’s death triggered more riots, especially after Douglas County attorney Donald Kleine said Gardner had acted in self-defense and declined to bring charges.

“A week later, Kleine said in a statement that after hearing from local residents and elected officials he would welcome an outside review ‘in this rare instance,'” reports Yahoo.

Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha, Fredrick Franklin, was then assigned to handle the case.

Franklin bowed to pressure and dug up evidence and came up with charges, reports Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra Fairbanks.

“The manslaughter charge, he said, is related to Scurlock’s death; the attempted assault charge resulted from the second warning shot Gardner fired; the charge of making terrorist threats is linked to ‘a verbal confrontation’ that Gardner had with Scurlock, Franklin continued,” Yahoo reports.

On Friday, a judge signed off on an arrest warrant for Gardner.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for his defense was deleted by the platform.

Gardner was allegedly planning to turn himself in to the police on Monday. His family and friends believed that his bail was expected to be one million dollars. – Gateway Pundit

A newly surfaced video shows a younger Gardner attending Trump’s inauguration back in 2017:



Our political climate has levied a lopsided justice system to the point that Jake Gardner, a Nebraska bar owner chose to commit suicide rather than face prison for defending his life, liberty, and property.

