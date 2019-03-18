Omar Blames Trump For Dems' Attempted Ouster: 'You Can't Muslim Ban Us From Congress!'

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) attacked President Trump’s travel ban after he retweeted a story about Minnesota Democrats making moves to remove her from Congress.

“I am sorry Mr. @realDonaldTrump. I am for real, you can’t #MuslimBan us from Congress!” Omar tweeted Sunday.

Interestingly, it was the Minnesota Democrats, not Trump, who tried to oust Omar from Congress following her slew of anti-Semitic remarks.

“There’s definitely some buzz going around about it, but it’s more a buzz of is anyone talking about finding someone to run against her than it is anyone saying they’re going to run against her or contemplate it. There’s definitely talk about people wanting someone to run against her,” said state Sen. Ron Latz (D) on Thursday.

“I’d be pretty uncomfortable supporting Rep. Omar right now, given what I’ve learned about her since the election and given her apparent inability to stop insulting Jews.”

The “Muslim ban” Omar mentions was actually a travel ban based on the Obama administration’s assessment of Middle East countries, and was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to quell discontent from her party’s leadership over Omar’s comments, saying that she “doesn’t understand” her underlying anti-Semitic tropes, such as “it’s all about the Benjamin’s” when it comes to support of Israel.

“The incident that happened with, I don’t think our colleague is anti-Semitic, I think she has a different experience in the use of words, doesn’t understand that some of them are fraught with meaning, that she, what, didn’t realize,” Pelosi said Friday.

Twitter: 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that America is “garbage” while at SXSW in Austin Texas. Owen exposes the hate the left has for the USA.


Related Articles

Guardian Writer Suggests White People Aren't Human in Bizarre Tweet

Guardian Writer Suggests White People Aren’t Human in Bizarre Tweet

U.S. News
Comments
WATCH: Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Talks About ‘Voices & Demons’ During His Arrest

WATCH: Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Talks About ‘Voices & Demons’ During His Arrest

U.S. News
Comments

Obama’s Harvard Law Professor: ‘Dangerous’ Trump ‘May Fabricate’ Emergency To Stay In Power

U.S. News
comments

Recent Deaths of Ferguson Activists Raises Questions

U.S. News
comments

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Links ‘White Supremacy’ Agenda Behind Mosque Killings to Support for Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’

U.S. News
comments

Comments