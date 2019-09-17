Omar Caught Deleting 'Happy Father's Day' Tweet to Nur Said

Image Credits: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who’s been accused of marrying her own brother, was just caught deleting a 2013 “Happy’s Father’s Day” tweet directed at Nur Said, who’s also been accused of being her real father.

“Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father…” the now-deleted tweet stated.

The deleted tweet was also preserved at the Internet Archive:

Why would Omar suddenly delete this tweet if it’s simply a Father’s Day message from 2013? If Nur Said was simply her father-in-law as publicly claimed, why not leave the tweet up?

The deletion has led to renewed scrutiny of Omar’s previous statements about key aspects of her life.

As the Daily Caller and the Minnesota Star Tribune reported, Omar has been accused of, but denied, marrying her own brother in an apparent attempt to help her family’s immigration status in the U.S.

The Tribune reported that in 2002, she married Ahmed Hirsi under a religious, but not legally recognized, ceremony and had two children, then separated from him and legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 – but had filed taxes jointly with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 despite being legally married to Elmi.


