Omar Disregards 'No' Answer From Venezuela Envoy: 'I'll Take That As A Yes' Anyway

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) brazenly gaslighted U.S. envoy to Venezuela Elliot Abrams during a fiery exchange Wednesday, taking his response as a “yes” when he clearly said “no.”

Abrams testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss the U.S. response to Venezuela’s socialist collapse.

When asked if he thought the El Mozote massacre in El Salvador “was a fabulous achievement” by the United States, Abrams clearly said, “No.”

Omar, who first addressed him as “Mr. Adams,” nodded her head and said, “I’ll take that as a ‘yes.'”

“Do you think [the El Mozote] massacre [in El Salvador] was a fabulous achievement that happened under our watch?” Omar asked.

“That is a ridiculous question,” Abrams answered.

“Yes or no?” Omar asked.

“No!” Abrams said emphatically.

“I will take that as a ‘yes,'” she replied.

“I’m sorry, but I am not going to respond to that kind of personal attack, which is not a question,” Abrams said.

“Yes or no. Would you support an armed faction within Venezuela that engages in war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide, if you believe they were serving U.S. interests, as you did in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua?” Omar asked.

A frustrated Abrams declined to respond.

“I am not going to respond to that question. I’m sorry,” he said. “I don’t think this entire line of questioning is meant to be real questions, and so I will not reply.”

