Omar: Don’t Know Why Calling Facilities Concentration Camps Is Controversial

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) said on Friday she does not know why it is controversial for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) to describe immigration detention facilities as concentration camps.

“There are camps, and people are being concentrated. This is very simple. I don’t even know why this is a controversial thing for her to say,” Omar said. “We have to really truthfully speak about what’s taking place, and this is why it’s really important for us to abolish ICE and make sure that we have an agency that is accountable to the people, that is dealing with the situation in a humane way.”

“There’s no way we can allow for kids to be caged in this country and children to be separated from their families, and people being terrorized in their communities. We have to make sure that we are calling it out and I am 100 percent with Alex–,” Omar continued, before the video cut off.

