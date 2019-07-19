Omar Referred to Somalia as "Our Nation Back Home" in 2015 Speech

A 2015 speech has emerged in which Rep. Ilhan Omar describes Somalia as “our nation back home,” while failing to describe the United States in similar terms.

Democrats have blasted President Trump all week for his tweet which suggested that Omar should go back to Somalia to fix the problems there before complaining about America.

“The only country we swear an oath to is the United States,” tweeted Omar in response.

Ilhan Omar addressing the Revolution Somali Youth League in 2015: “You guys have the ability to impact where our nation is headed….” “Not only HERE–in the United States–but even in OUR NATION BACK HOME.” #EnemyWithin pic.twitter.com/PAmAPEz8Kw — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) July 17, 2019

However, during a 2015 speech to the Revolution Somali Youth League she struck a very different tone.

“You guys have the ability to impact where our nation is headed,” said Omar, before adding, “Not only HERE – in the United States – but even in our nation back home.”

The fact that she clearly differentiates between the United States and “our nation back home” led many on Twitter to suggest that her primary loyalty is not to the United States.

Meanwhile, a petition to have Omar investigated by Congress has reached nearly 8,000 signatures.

