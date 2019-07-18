Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) stopped traffic in the nation’s capital to slam Trump and his supporters after his Wednesday rally.

Omar shut down at least two lanes of traffic to deliver her impromptu conference outside the capitol on Independence Avenue.

“I am not [scared for my safety]. What I’m scared for is the safety for people who share my identity,” said Omar Thursday. “This is not about me. This is about fighting for what this country should be and what it deserves to be.”


Omar slammed the reporter asking her if Trump’s remarks were “racist,” saying she’s already declared him to be.

“The fact that you’re still asking that question is really what’s wrong here, because we have said this president is racist,” she said. “We have condemned his remarks. I believe he is fascist.”


Omar’s heated remarks came a day after Trump’s North Carolina rally where the president called out her rhetoric while the crowd chanted “send her back!”

Omar is one of the four members of the Democratic party’s “squad” containing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) who have been polarizing the Democratic party from within with their radical progressive agenda.

You Are Not Even Close To Ready For Coming Chaos


Mike Adams asks why conservatives can’t recognize the leftist call for civil war, the truth about cold fusion you haven’t heard, and how to prepare for impending chaos.


Related Articles

Pentagon: 2,100 More Troops Headed to U.S.-Mexico Border in Texas

Pentagon: 2,100 More Troops Headed to U.S.-Mexico Border in Texas

U.S. News
Comments
Why Trump Supporters Should Love Ilhan Omar

Why Trump Supporters Should Love Ilhan Omar

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal Aliens Released from Local Custody Commit More Crimes—Honduran Freed 10 Times

U.S. News
comments

New White House Petition Demands Congressional Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

U.S. News
comments

Dem Activist Asks Beto: “Who are you? I don’t know who you are”

U.S. News
comments

Comments