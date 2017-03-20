Omarosa on Trump's Wiretap Claims: 'I Think You'll Be Surprised'

Americans may be surprised about the information that comes out regarding President Donald Trump’s claims about being wiretapped, Omarosa Manigault said Monday.

“I think it’s important for the American people to really watch how this story unfolds this morning. I think you will be a bit surprised,” Manigault, a Trump aide, told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” program.

“I think you will be surprised, because the first and most important thing is the president wants to be totally transparent with the American people,” she added.

