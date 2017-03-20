Omarosa on Trump's Wiretap Claims: 'I Think You'll Be Surprised'

Image Credits: flickr, janitors.

Americans may be surprised about the information that comes out regarding President Donald Trump’s claims about being wiretapped, Omarosa Manigault said Monday.

“I think it’s important for the American people to really watch how this story unfolds this morning. I think you will be a bit surprised,” Manigault, a Trump aide, told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” program.

“I think you will be surprised, because the first and most important thing is the president wants to be totally transparent with the American people,” she added.

Read more


Related Articles

Why the Government Spies on Us

Why the Government Spies on Us

Government
Comments
Police Are Using Fake Facebook Accounts To Track Gun Supporters, Says Lawyer

Police Are Using Fake Facebook Accounts To Track Gun Supporters, Says Lawyer

Government
Comments

Special Report: YOUR Home Can Be Stolen THIS EASILY

Government
Comments

White House tax reform may begin in late spring: Spicer

Government
Comments

Chaffetz: ‘Curious’ That State Dept Still Won’t Release Clinton Emails

Government
Comments

Comments