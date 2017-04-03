Omarosa Postpones Wedding After Death Threats For Supporting Trump

Omarosa Manigault postponed and relocated her upcoming wedding to Pastor John Allen Newman because of concerns about her safety and backlash from her fiancé’s church.

The former reality star, turned Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison for President Donald Trump, was supposed to get married on March 25 at the church her fiancé oversees, The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville, Florida.

But sources close to the 43-year-old TV star have revealed to DailyMail.com that an onslaught of death threats and safety concerns caused her to delay her nuptials and move the ceremony to Washington, DC.

