Omarosa's Secret White House Recording Sets Off Alarm Bells Over 'HUGE' Security Violation

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the ex-reality star and former Trump aide who has since acccused the president of racism, on Sunday released what she claimed was a secret recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “threatening” her in the White House Situation Room.

But White House officials pushed back immediately, saying Manigault-Newman’s termination for alleged ethical violations was handled appropriately and charging that she would have flagrantly violated security protocols by taping Kelly in the highly secured room in the basement of the West Wing.

“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Sunday evening.

