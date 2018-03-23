Omnibus Specifically Prevents New Border Wall Designs

Image Credits: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Flickr.

The $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill supported by President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell provides almost $1.6 billion for “fencing” and “levees” on the Southwest border.

But the bill is very specific on how the money must be spent in the next six months, ruling out any concrete barriers such as the prototypes Trump visited in California on March 13.

“The amounts designated…shall only be available for operationally effective designs deployed as of the date of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017…such as currently deployed steel bollard designs that prioritize agent safety,” it says.

