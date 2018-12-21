‘On to the Senate’ — Donald Trump Celebrates House Victory for Border Security Funding Bill

President Donald Trump celebrated the passage of a government funding bill that included an additional $5.7 billion in border security funds.

“Thank you to our GREAT Republican Members of Congress for your VOTE to fund Border Security and the Wall,” Trump wrote about the vote, in which House Republicans passed the bill with a 217-185 vote.

Trump reminded future Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she mistakenly claimed last week that a bill with more border security funding would not pass the House.

“You will not win,” Pelosi said during a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. “The fact is you do not have the votes in the House.”

Trump replied, “Nancy, I do.”

The results proved Pelosi wrong by a 32 vote majority.

“Nancy does not have to apologize,” Trump wrote. “All I want is GREAT BORDER SECURITY!”

