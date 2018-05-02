One A Day: CNN Hosts Porn Star's Lawyer Michael Avenatti 59 Times in Less Than Two Months

CNN has exhibited a fetish for the Stormy Daniels story, particularly for her Trump-smacking lawyer, Michael Avenatti. In less than two months (from March 7 to April 30), Avenatti has been a guest on CNN a total of 59 times – an average of more than once per day.

MRC analysts combed through transcripts of all of CNN’s 2018 coverage looking for references to interviews with Avenatti, and then double-checked using our video archive. Since Avenatti’s first appearance on March 7, he has been interviewed on CNN a whopping 59 times, more than one-third of which (19) were with Anderson Cooper — who, of course, interviewed Stormy Daniels on CBS’s 60 Minutes back in March.

By comparison, CNN hosted House Democrat Adam Schiff (CA) – who had been a favorite of the network – ten times during the months of March and April. That would be a generous portion of airtime for any politician, but it was barely one-sixth the exposure granted to a lawyer overwhelmingly known for representing a porn star.

Unfortunately for the Congressman, CNN’s interest in Schiff was noticeably higher before Avenatti showed up. In January and February, the Trump-bashing Democrat was interviewed a total of 17 times; in March and April, that fell to just ten times, a decline of roughly 40%.

