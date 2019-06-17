One Dead, Seven Wounded in Shooting at Philly Graduation Party

One person was killed and at least seven others, including 4 juveniles, were injured when shots were fired into a crowd at a graduation party in Southwest Philly on Sunday night, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened near the 2900 block of South 70th Street just after 10 p.m. During a briefing at the scene late Sunday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at least one gunman opened fire into a group of partygoers.

Police commissioner on scene of mass shooting at graduation party, 8 shot, 1 dead, possibly one more injured. Gunman sprayed into crowd of 60 people in SW Philadelphia @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/3rRQkv4T9W — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) June 17, 2019

One person died after being transported to the hospital. His identity had not been released, but Ross said he was a male believed to be in his 20s. Three other adults were were stuck by bullets along with four teens between the ages of 15-17 years old. None of the other injuries are believed to be life threatening, Ross said.

