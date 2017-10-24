One In Five German Residents Come from Foreign Background

A newly released report has shown the true extent of the impact of mass migration on Germany as 18.6 million residents, over one-in-five of the total population, now come from foreign backgrounds.

The statistics come from the German Federal Statistical Office’s new yearbook for 2017 which finally shows the extent of demographic change that many Germans have assumed for years. The figures also show a huge divergence between the west of the country and the east with some areas in the west having up to 30 per cent foreign background residents, Die Welt reports.

The region with the most foreign background residents is Bremen with 30.5 per cent of the population coming from a non-German background. The regions in the east are diametrically different, averaging only 6.4 per cent with Thuringia the lowest at just six per cent.

An estimated 4.3 million non-German residents come from European Union countries and live and work under the open borders Schengen agreement. Poles are the largest single EU citizen group with a total of 783,000 Polish citizens living in the country.

